Toffees are hit by Mori injury woe

Ronald Koeman’s defensive woes at Everton have worsened after news emerged that Ramiro Funes Mori could be set to miss the rest of the season.

‘It has been confirmed that Ramiro suffered a torn meniscus in Argentina’s 2-0 defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday evening, ‘ revealed a club statement.

The initial diagnosis suggests his season is at an end but he will have a surgical opinion next week.

Funes Mori has made 26 appearances for Everton this season, but lost his place to Phil Jagielka for the last two Premier League matches against West Brom and Hull.

The latest setback comes after the Toffees key right back Seamus Coleman suffered a double leg break while captaining the Republic of Ireland during their draw against Wales on Friday.

The centre-back had to leave the match after 37 minutes and is nearly certain to miss Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

Everton are now in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Everton will also be without long-term absentees Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic when they travel to face fourth-ranked Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Saturday.