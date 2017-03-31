Top aide to President Donald Trump leaves administration

The move marks the second departure of a senior White House official in the first months of the administration, following national security adviser Michael Flynn’s forced resignation last month.

President Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Katie Walsh, is leaving the White House to work with outside groups tasked with promoting his agenda.

She served as Priebus’ chief of staff when he led the Republican National Committee.

“It was abundantly clear we didn’t have air cover”, Priebus told Politico.

Trump allies inside and outside the White House were frustrated by the level of involvement from political non-profits, such as the pro-Trump America First Policies, in touting the measure.

Among the contenders to replace Walsh are Rick Dearborn, the deputy chief of staff for intergovernmental affairs; Marc Short, director of legislative affairs; Sean Cairncross, senior adviser to the chief of staff; and Joe Hagin, deputy chief of staff for operations, a white House official said on the condition of anonymity, reports Bloomberg.

“It was a very collective conversation that we could have moved the health care message more effectively”, the White House official said.

There’s even less to go on suggesting she was one of the White House’s leaks, just allegations in a GotNews report Sunday that she was a “close friend” of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, and that members of the administration had fed her fake intel to see if it would wind up in press reports. Why was Walsh so unpopular in the Trump White House?

White House officials were dismayed that outside group America First Policies did not buy TV ads.

Just this week, the family expected to be its principal funders, the Mercer family of NY, defected to a rival nonprofit, Making America Great.