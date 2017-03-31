Top EU Brexit official says Brexit would stun Churchill

The party’s foreign affairs spokesman, Alex Salmond, said: “After nine months of this prime minister’s approach to Brexit Northern Ireland is deadlocked, the Welsh are alienated, Scotland is going for a referendum, the English are split down the middle, and Brexit MPs are walking out of Commons committees because they don’t like home truths”.

The government published plans for a Great Repeal Bill that would transform more than 12,000 European Union laws in force in Britain into United Kingdom statute so that “the same rules will apply after exit day” as before.

Meanwhile, the SNP warned that if Mrs May continues to rule out a second independence referendum, it would make the end of the Union “inevitable”.

Britain insists that it must regain the right to control immigration and end free movement from the bloc.

Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the two-year divorce process in a six-page letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk, vowing that Britain will maintain a “deep and special partnership” with its neighbors in the bloc.

Asked if he thought May was engaged in “blackmail”, Verhofstadt said: “I try to be a gentleman, so towards a lady, I don’t even use or think about the word “blackmail”, he told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

“What can I add to this?” In response, Tusk told Britain: “We already miss you”.

“Boy, was it tough”, said Piers Ludlow, a historian at the London School of Economics who is a specialist on Britain’s postwar relations with Europe. “That’s the point. That’s what we’re after”, Davis said.

“I choose to believe in Britain and that our best days lie ahead”.

European Union officials and leaders of many member nations have made it clear that the first priority will be finding agreement on the future rights of the 3 million European Union citizens living in Britain and the 1 million Britons living elsewhere in the bloc. German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that there couldn’t be a talk about the future relationship before defining the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. The EU wants to first reach a deal on the exit deal and has insisted that any future relationship must be seen to be inferior to full membership.

But Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, denounced Mrs May’s “utterly scandalous” letter and a “blatant threat” to the 27 remaining member states.

Ms Rudd said: “If you look at something like Europol, we are the largest contributor to Europol, so if we left Europol then we would take our information – this is in the legislation – with us”.

She added: “This isn’t a huge contentious issue”.

European Parliament chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt says it’s “a tragedy, a disaster, a catastrophe”.

“Converting EU law into United Kingdom law, and ending the supremacy of lawmakers in Brussels, is an important step in giving businesses, workers and consumers the certainty they need”.

A final deal must be approved by both the British and European parliaments  and Verhofstadt said EU lawmakers “will use our veto power” if they do not like the outcome. The last of those means citizens of European Union nations may live and work in other member states.

“If, however, we leave the European Union without an agreement the default position is that we would have to trade on World Trade Organisation terms”, she wrote in the letter. “We will be after a bold and ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union“. As you know, this weekend marked the anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, and while we marched in London your European contemporaries met in Rome to mark 60 years of peace in the EU.