Toshiba Decides On Westinghouse Bankruptcy, Sees $9 Billion In Charges

Meanwhile Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he did not want to comment on media reports that Toshiba Corp’s U.S nuclear unit, Westinghouse, will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Toshiba informed its main lenders today it is planning for Westinghouse Electric Co., the nuclear engineering firm overseeing construction of new generating facilities in Georgia and SC, to file for bankruptcy on March 31, according to sources briefed on the matter, Reuters reports.

“We will continue to hold Westinghouse and Toshiba accountable for their responsibilities under our agreement”, Jacob Hawkins, a Southern spokesman, said in an email.

“A March 28 filing is one proposal”.

Toshiba on Monday reiterated a previous statement that it was premature to comment on a potential bankruptcy. Toshiba is also likely to incur penalties, provisions against future risks and other charges as a result.

The firm has already put most of its prized memory chip business up for sale to cope with an upcoming $6.3 billion (£5.1 billion) loss expected for the nuclear business, and has already announced plans to overhaul the day-to-day running of the company.

“There will likely be more selling, if USA authorities criticize the bankruptcy restructuring”, IwaiCosmo Securities broker Toshokazu Horiuchi said in a statement.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Mizuho Bank Ltd have asked that Westinghouse file for Chapter 11 so that future losses from cost overruns at two USA projects can be contained, the paper said. Scana owns the SC plant under construction, while Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Co, will own plants in Georgia.

This is because, in a potential Westinghouse bankruptcy, Scana and Southern Co would be among Westinghouse’s largest creditors, owed the cost overruns on the projects, which tally in the billions of dollars, one of the people added.

KEPCO said earlier this week it was in talks to buy a stake in the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture NuGen, but on Westinghouse it has said only that it would consider the option.

For that reason, Toshiba’s main banks would prefer the Chapter 11 filing not come before the shareholder meeting, a financial source with knowledge of the matter said.