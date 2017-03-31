“It’s important to analyse Eric from where he came because I think people are a bit confused sometimes”, said Pochettino.

Manchester United are in a tough fight to finish in the top four this season, but are favourites to win the Europa League this season, which would earn them a Champions League place next season. Before, he was in Everton and then he went to Portugal with Sporting, and we signed him as a player with potential.

Amidst talk of interest from Manchester United, the Tottenham Hotspur manager spoke with reporters about the route he and the Spurs coaching staff took with getting the best out of the 23-year old.

Five are going mad for Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, reports Talksport but Tottenham, one of three Premier League clubs in the chase, are leading the way. That doesn’t seem to have dampened their ardour, however, and the Express, citing as its source Spanish TV station Telecinco, claim that Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement with Sissoko that will see him move to Stamford Bridge “in a cut-price deal worth between £12-18m”.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has emerged as a shock summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Spurs transfer news: Could Chambers replace £40m Eric Dier?

Publicly, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed United’s purported pursuit of Dier as “speculation”.

However, the signing of Victor Wanyama last summer has pushed Dier to third in the central midfield pecking order at Tottenham this season, behind the Kenya worldwide and his regular partner Mousa Dembele.

The England worldwide could be the player that kicks off United’s transfer dealings this summer, although Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is notoriously hard to negotiate with.