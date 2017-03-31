Touting Trump ties, Netanyahu skips thorny US-Israel issues

“And together, we will confront those enemies who threaten our people and all that we hold dear”, he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is projected on a screen as he speaks to attendees of the AIPAC Policy Conference 2017 via satellite from Israel, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Washington. “The Israel-bashing is not as loud”.

But he repeated his demand that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state, something they have refused to do.

The Trump administration will not allow a repeat of last year’s United Nations Security Council Resolution condemning Israel for its settlements, the ambassador to the body, Nikki Haley, told AIPAC.

Netanyahu made the pledge in a speech to the largest USA pro-Israel lobbying group at a time when the Trump administration is seeking agreement with his right-wing government on limiting illegal settlement construction on Palestinian land in the West Bank, part of a U.S. bid to resume long-stalled peace negotiations.

“After decades of simply talking about it, the president of the United States is giving serious consideration to moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem”, Pence said in a speech to the influential, pro-Israel U.S. lobbying group AIPAC.

He also extended a “warm” welcome to David Friedman, confirmed last week as ambassador to Israel in a mostly party-line vote.

“I am proud to say today America’s support for Israel’s security is at a record level”.

The majority of Israelis are against ending the 50-year occupation of the Palestinian West Bank, a poll released Tuesday showed, which also found that most Israelis want full control over the city of Jerusalem, while Palestinians want its east side as their capital. Pence said Trump is “invested” in finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A visit by an Israeli delegation to the White House last week ended without a deal on settlements, and Netanyahu has said elsewhere that the talks are continuing. In mid-March, the United States budget introduced major cuts but urged a boost to military spending and recommended leaving the multi-million aid package to Israel intact.

Haley also recalled her move to nix the nomination of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad to a top United Nations position, stating that Palestinians will get “no freebees” until they come to the table. “It means utterly vanquishing ISIS”, he said.

Unlike prior administrations (of both parties) and the Trump administration, Obama envisioned an entirely different set of relationships in the Middle East centered on his attempt to reach a detente with Iran – to the chagrin of our Sunni allies and of Israel.

Pence said this administration has put Iran on notice.