Triple Talaq Important, Will Hear It During Summer Vacation, Says Supreme Court

There was considerable discussion today between the lawyers and the Bench regarding whether the matter can be heard during summer vacation since two other Cases are also listed for hearing during vacation.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar said that a 5 Judges Constitution bench will hear petitions challenging the constitution validity of triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala from May 11. Last time, I kept on writing the judgments during the whole vacation.

Finding that some lawyers were apparently reluctant, he Khehar said: “There is no summer vacation in which I have not sat on a bench to hear matters”.

Shah’s appeal to Prime Minister Modi comes a day after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) urged the Supreme Court of India not to bring any change in the existing practice.

Three Constitution benches will sit in the summer vacation of the Supreme Court to grapple with complex issues such as the legality of triple talaq and the right to dignity of Muslim women, WhatsApp’s implications on citizen’s right to privacy and the vexed citizenship tangle in Assam.

CJI Khehar, however retorted saying, “If we don’t hear the matter now, it will be pending for years, if you (Centre) do not want to cooperate let us know”.

A Constitution Bench comprises of minimum five judges and one Bench will be assigned a case each. “If you are not ready, I am very happy to go away and enjoy my vacation”, Chief Justice Khehar put his foot down. “If time-frame can be fixed in NJAC, then why not in this case”, he asked the lawyers. “It should be one after the other”, Sibal told the court, adding that he was withdrawing his consent to the hearing of the Whatsapp case.

The bench, however, remained firm, maintaining that all those matters were posted during vacations after obtaining consent from the counsel. The CJI said the benches will hear the three important cases side by side.

Defending the practice, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had said that it is better to divorce a woman than kill her.

On triple talaq, it said: “Once three pronouncements of divorce are made, the marriage dissolves and the woman becomes unlawful or haram to the man who had pronounced divorce”.