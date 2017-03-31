Trump admin drops human rights conditions for Bahrain F-16s

The State Department submitted a notice to Congress allowing arms sales to Bahrain after the Obama administration halted sales until the ally improved its human rights record, according to multiple reports.

The Obama administration told Congress in September it wouldn’t complete approval of the sale until Bahrain demonstrated progress on human rights issues after its Sunni-dominated government suppressed nonviolent opposition and dissolved the main opposition group of the country’s Shiite majority.

Congressional Republicans, including Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, are likely to welcome the State Department’s approach. “This deal sends a unsafe signal to Bahrain and all other countries that engage in serious human rights violations”, said Sunjeev Bery, an advocacy director with Amnesty International USA, in a statement.

The reversal of the human rights requirements comes as the Trump administration pushes to more actively confront destabilizing Iranian behavior across the Middle East. Bahrain has a unique position for USA national security, too, as the home of the Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters, responsible for keeping the shipping lanes open in the waterways traversed by oil tankers.

The State Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Human Rights Watch urged Congress to restore human rights as a precondition of sale.

“If they lift the conditions, they’re saying we don’t think you need to reform, and the Bahrainis have a free pass to continue cracking down”, Sarah Margon, HRW’s Washington director, told TheNYT.

“There are more effective ways to seek changes in partner policies than publicly conditioning weapons transfers in this manner”.

Former Secretary of State George Shultz talks about the current Secretary’s decision not to bring the press corps with him on a recent trip to As… “Political protestors have been tortured and sentenced to death on the basis of forced “confessions”-and the Bahraini government just resumed executions after a 7-year moratorium”. Further, the monarchy has been called a dictatorship by human rights groups for marginalizing the Shia population in Bahrain. Lawmakers recently approved military tribunals for civilians while its feared domestic spy agency regained some arrest powers.

Meanwhile, a series of attacks, including a January prison break, have targeted the island.

The last F-16 is expected to roll off the Fort Worth assembly line in September and Lockheed announced last week that it would begin shifting its F-16 production line from Fort Worth to Greenville, S.C., at the end of the year.