Trump administration seeks delay in ruling on climate plan

Rewriting the Clean Power Plan and other carbon-limiting federal regulations is likely to take years to complete and is expected to face legal challenges from big Democratic-leaning states as NY and California. The order also lifts a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

PARIS Laurent Fabius, the French politician who chaired talks on a landmark, global climate change deal in 2015, on Wednesday denounced moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to undo Obama-era climate change regulations.

Also lauding the action were U.S. Sens.

A coalition of 16 states and the District of Columbia said they will oppose any effort to withdraw the plan or seek dismissal of a pending legal case, while environmental advocates said they’re also ready to step in to defend environmental laws if the US government does not.

“Coal is not coming back”, Van Noppen added.

Even so, they believe efforts to revive coal ultimately will fail because many states and industries already have been switching to renewable energy or natural gas.

“Because the rule is under agency review and may be significantly modified or rescinded through further rulemaking in accordance with the executive order, holding this case in abeyance is the most efficient and logical course of action here”, lawyers for the Justice Department said in their motion late Tuesday. “It’s the beginning of relief from regulations that have intentionally disadvantaged the coal industry and our electric-energy generation”. But they said they’ll take their first battle to the court of public opinion.

Outside the White House, hundreds of protests amassed to express their condemnation of Trump’s executive order.

Coal’s share of the US power market has dwindled from more than 50 percent last decade to about 32 percent a year ago.

Business groups have lauded the Trump administration’s move, but environmental campaigners have scolded it. Among those present for the signing were Capito and Morrisey.

“Today, President Trump kept his promise to roll back one of the most harmful acts of overreach by the Obama administration – the so-called Clean Power Plan”, Capito said.

Jenkins and Manchin both applauded the action, too.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said climate change was a common challenge for everyone and the Paris agreement was a landmark that came about with the hard work of the worldwide community, including China and the United States. The Clean Power Plan provided no real environmental advantage, yet posed significant harm to our economy. Don’t worry, Woodsy, that appears to be what we’re doing right now.