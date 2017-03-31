Trump Declares War on Highest Rated Conservatives in Congress

Some conservatives opposed Trump in the primaries because they – we – didn’t trust him to uphold conservative principles. But those inducements proved ineffective in winning over enough Freedom Caucus votes to pass the bill, leading Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to cancel the planned vote Friday afternoon. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. reacts to a reporters question on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017, following a Freedom Caucus meeting.

Trump initially blamed Democrats for not supporting the new bill.

Trump’s tweets came hours after Ryan warned in a CBS News interview that if conservative members didn’t get on board with Trump’s agenda that the president would consider cutting far more centrist deals with Democrats.

“It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain realDonaldTrump“, tweeted Rep. Justin Amash of MI. At that point, President Trump knew it was best to walk away and leave the entire effort on the table, dead as road kill. “Nearly everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment”. “What you have there was the knifing in the back, the treason, the treachery of the Freedom Caucus”.

Such an agreement seems unlikely in these polarized times.

The Freedom Caucus, which has pulled a number of stunts over the past few years that have caused a lot of problems within the government but accomplished absolutely nothing, saw fit to demand more and more changes to the already bad piece of legislation that made its passage impossible. Brooks, who voiced his opposition to the measure along with several other members of the HFC, argued the bill resembled Obamacare too closely.

Weber said the speaker told his members that many of them were not happy with the Ryancare bill.

Trump’s “skinny budget?” Some Republicans are reportedly anxious the budget debate could trigger another government shutdown for which they would be blamed. “Forty or so congresspeople who are free from responsibility”. “I got the opinion that there were some members of the Freedom Caucus they’d vote no against the Ten Commandments”. “It is so fundamentally flawed, I don’t know if that is possible“.

Trump targeted conservative House members within his own party in a tweet Thursday morning that told his supporters “we must fight” the House Freedom Caucus as well as Democrats next year. Last week, Trump publicly pointed to the other party for refusing to cooperate on the bill, an incredulity-defying comment since no Democrat was eager to replace Obamacare, nor did the White House conduct any real outreach across the aisle.

Ryan insists he’s still trying to get the bill passed despite its collapse last week short of votes.

But Trump was angered with the failure of the healthcare bill, the first major legislative initiative of his presidency.

Ryan talked them out of demanding the vote, saying it would endanger members of their own party. “A complete outsider. Someone beholden to no one – but them“, Pirro said straight into the camera on her TV show.

In short, one would have been delusional to believe that after seven years of efforts aimed at dismantling health care legislation destined for a death spiral engendered by pie-in-the-sky assumptions, Republicans wouldn’t be ready to hit the ground running the day after the election of Donald Trump gave the GOP full control of the federal government. “I share (the) frustration”.

“I don’t think the partisan-only approach will yield any significant progress”, said Pennsylvania Rep. Lack of organization and investment on health care meant no one was urging Trump voters to call their representatives to back the bill.

Divisions between the Freedom Caucus and moderate members of the House GOP conference helped sink the legislation. It wasn’t clear how relevant they would be with a Republican in the White House.