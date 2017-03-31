Trump grants United States military more authority to attack militants in Somalia

President Trump has approved new kinds of operations for the US military in Somalia, the Pentagon said Thursday, setting the stage for a wider American role in the war there as USA troops team directly with Somali soldiers in offensive operations.

Al Shabaab has been able to carry out deadly bombings despite losing most of its territory to African Union peacekeepers supporting the Somali government.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters: “The President has approved a Department of Defense proposal to provide additional precision fires in support of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali security forces operations to defeat al-Shabaab in Somalia”. “We stand with the worldwide community in supporting the federal government of Somalia as it strives to improve stability and security in Somalia”.

Jeff Davis the Pentagon spokesman said the signing of the order will boost the African Union Mission to Somalia (Amison) as they will now get enough support from the United States military.

The top USA general for Africa told reporters on Friday that he had requested the authority to conduct more strikes against al-Shabaab in Somalia.

No other details were made available.

“Obviously the cardinal rule in these types of engagements is not to make more enemies than you already have”, Waldhauser said.

Trump on Wednesday signed a directive declaring parts of Somalia an “area of active hostilities”, where war-zone targeting rules will apply for at least 180 days, the officials said. He said the US was seeking a “fresh perspective” amid concern that some fighters have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, illustrating the danger of militants fleeing battlefields in Iraq and Syria for haven in Somalia.

The United States has a small presence in Somalia and is allowed to carry out strikes in defense of partnered forces. Without these rules, the military now has greater leeway to strike the Al-Shabaab militant group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, and has attacked a Kenyan military base and the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

The White House is granting more authority to the military’s head of Africa Command to wage a campaign against the terror group al Shabaab. Hundreds of US troops now rotate through makeshift bases in Somalia, the largest military presence since the United States pulled out of the country after the “Black Hawk Down” battle in 1993.