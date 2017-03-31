Trump OKs Keystone pipeline, calling it ‘great day’ for jobs

Soon after the State Department granted TransCanada a permit to build a pipeline across the U.S. Obama said the project was against the long-term interests of the US. He warned that the project ‘faces a long fight ahead in the states.

TransCanada said it must “engage key stakeholders and neighbors throughout Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to advance this project to construction”. The pipeline’s opponents contend the jobs will be minimal and short-lived, and say the pipeline won’t help the US with energy needs because the oil is destined for export. ‘It’s a great day for American jobs and a historic moment for North America and energy independence, Trump said at the White House. “Indigenous people are rising up and fighting like our lives, sovereignty and climate depend on it, because they do”. Environmental groups immediately expressed outrage at the Keystone XL approval and vowed to continue to fight the project, so the company could face obstacles at the state and local level.

Daugaard said in a statement that he recognizes some in South Dakota won’t celebrate the decision, but he said that it’s a victory for “all of us who rely on oil to heat our homes, fuel our cars and power our tractors”.

“I hope we will all seek to exercise our First Amendment rights peacefully, and respect the right of others to do likewise”, Daugaard said Friday.

Native American communities along the Keystone XL route have similar objections to this project that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others had against Dakota Access. ‘The dirty and risky Keystone XL pipeline is one of the worst deals imaginable for the American people, so of course Donald Trump supports it, he said in a statement. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the revival of Keystone and another project, the Dakota Access pipeline, “will lower energy costs and create jobs across the country and in Arkansas at places like Welspun”.

“Someone needs to stand up for Mother Earth, and the tribes will do that if no one else will”, said Frank LaMere, a longtime activist and member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Trump said as recently as this week that Keystone would be built with American steel, which he has required for new or expanded pipelines.

Ricketts said he’s confident the Public Service Commission “will conduct a thorough and fair review” of TransCanada’s application. A commission is expected to review the matter later this year.

Trump asked when construction would start, but Girling explained that further permits were needed for the route in Nebraska.

If that doesn’t work, they’ll protest. Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said the organization plans to file a court challenge in the coming days. Trump’s State Department said the project advances USA interests, a reversal of the conclusion former President Barack Obama’s administration reached less than 18 months ago.

Keystone XL would not cross North Dakota, but it would have the capacity to transport up to 100,00 barrels of Bakken crude a day from an oil terminal near Baker, Mont. TransCanada insisted Keystone “is not an export pipeline”. It would move roughly 800,000 barrels of oil per day. TransCanada would not comment Friday on the amount of Bakken crude committed to the pipeline, saying those discussions with customers are ongoing.

Canada’s oil sands are located in a sub-artic boreal forest and require extensive use of energy to extract them.

Many of those jobs will be temporary. Jack Gerard, president and chief executive of the American Petroleum Institute, the primary industry lobbying arm, said the decision was “welcome news” and was “critical to creating American jobs, growing the economy and making our nation more energy secure”.