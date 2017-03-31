Trump predicts ‘very difficult’ meeting with China’s leader

“American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives”, Trump wrote in a pair of tweets.

The dollar has strengthened against major global currencies over the past few sessions, with an index tracking the US currency against a basket of major rivals climbing for the fourth straight session to 100.59.

The first meeting between the two leaders, coming after an election campaign in which Mr. Trump constantly targeted China for its alleged unfair trade practices, could set the tone for the new administration’s policy towards Asia. “The relationship with China is key”, Immelt told an aviation panel hosted by industry group the Wings Club.

The government also has railed against obstacles China has put up to block foreign imports.

China Daily highlights possibility of “constructive ties” ahead of next week’s Trump-Xi meeting in Palm Beach.

The summit will follow a string of other recent U.S.

“They both believe that China and the United States can absolutely be very good partners”, Zheng said, adding that the two countries should uphold the principle of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation in advancing their ties. But China’s Foreign Ministry likes to cite an estimate from the U.S. “The market dictates that interests between our two countries are structured so that you will always have me and I will always have you”. ABC News claims that this decision could have been made to allay China’s fears that President Trump might use Taiwan to his advantage when trade talks finally occur.

The White House confirmed the meeting in a statement, saying that the leaders will “discuss global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern”.

Last year, the U.S. trade deficit with China topped $347 billion, with total trade worth more than half a trillion dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The meeting plans are already widely known since United States media have extensively reported them early this month. -China relationship, the White House said Thursday.

His remarks came a few hours before the Chinese Foreign Ministry held a press conference to talk about Xi’s upcoming visit to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where the highly anticipated meeting between the two leaders will be held.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited China earlier this month to lay the groundwork for Xi’s visit. He is now seeking Beijing’s help in pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

Ties between the two countries took a rocky start when Donald Trump took a call from Taiwan’s president, but eased when the USA leader reaffirmed One China policy.