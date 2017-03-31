Trump revives threat to change libel laws

President Donald Trump has renewed his suggestion that libel laws might need to be tightened so he could pursue news outlets whose stories he feels are wrong or unjustified attacks.

Trump has not been discreet of his dislike of the media and their manner of coverage.

He did not say which particular story prompted the tirade, though the paper has been reporting regularly on the Russian hacking investigations and Thursday had stories about Trump leaving science jobs vacant and going after Freedom Caucus members over the healthcare bill, as well as reports on the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian hacking and Ivanka Trump becoming a federal employee.

In a landmark ruling in 1964, the Supreme Court established the First Amendment principles that govern the country’s libel laws, with its unanimous decision in New York Times v. Sullivan.

Trump had called for changing the country’s libel laws even when he was a presidential candidate. Libel is now a matter of state law – limited by the First Amendment – with a president unable to change state law. Either route would be very hard but not impossible. Both routes would be extremely hard, with a number of other rulings or obstacles that would need to be overturned.

The tweet linked a report written by New York Post columnist John Crudele in which he spelled out his reason to cancel his subscription of New York Times. The Times was not impressed with his assumption. Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and executive editor Dean Baquet did however write a letter to readers after the election in November promising to “rededicate” its resources to responsible, unbiased news reporting. “Their reply tweet was even more to the point, “@realdonaldtrump False, we did not apologize. “We stand by our coverage & thank our millions of subscribers for supporting our journalism”. Former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos filed a libel lawsuit against Trump. He argued that the Constitution creates a special protection for presidents sued by private citizens in state courts. He doesn’t claim that he can’t be sued at all, just not until possibly 2025 if he gets elected for a second term. The court thought it unlikely that a sitting president would be dogged by numerous civil lawsuits challenging his conduct as a private citizen. Trump tweeted on both his personal and official White House accounts.