Trump’s Budget Might Not Have to Fund Border Wall

“You’re going to have some places like Big Bend … where obviously a wall is not necessary and would not be useful”, Cornyn said, referring to the high canyon walls that rise from Rio Grande.

Wait, does that mean some of Mexico will be walled off from Mexico? Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.),tweeted.

A 1970 boundary treaty mandates that structures along the Rio Grande and Colorado River, which define the U.S. That leaves the third option of building on the Mexican side, right?

Pitfalls lay ahead in the talks, and the situation is especially fragile because of divisions among GOP ranks and uncertainty over who’s playing the lead role at the White House on the particulars of budget work.

Mulvaney also outlined $3 billion in trims to education programs, including Pell Grants for low-income college students, and $1.2 billion in cuts to NIH research programs.

In an editorial written in the “Desde La Fe” publication, the archdioceses says it’s lamentable that Mexicans in Mexico are willing to collaborate with the project, destroying the good relationship both the USA and Mexico share with the border.

The editorial comes after William La Jeunesse reported that around 500 companies had already submitted proposals for the construction of the U.S. -Mexico border wall.

However, Trump’s original estimate of the construction costs has ballooned from $12 billion to over $21.1 billion, and that is something that has given many GOP lawmakers reason to be concerned. This wall is a waste of our resources and is unquestionably an ineffective border security strategy. The Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department and foreign aid programs, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other agencies would take significant hits of as much as 31 percent. In January, the administration suggested a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports, but that plan withered amid public outrage over how it would increase the price ofavocados and imported beer.

Authors information: Kelsey Snell covers Congress with a focus on budget and fiscal issues for the Washington Post.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, confirmed that he had received the $1 billion request for supplemental funding that would build an estimated 62 miles of the border wall, according to The Hill. Both chambers of Congress are working to finalize funding that would run through the rest of 2017. Democrats have vowed to stop the must-do money bill if it ended Planned Parenthood’s federal funds.