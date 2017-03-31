Trump says he expects a health care deal soon

The row comes as the House continues to investigate claims that the Kremlin had sought to interfere with the United States election to help Mr Trump’s campaign.

“It would be safe to say we have had conversations with a lot of people, and it would be safe to say Gen Flynn is a part of that list”, Burr said. “Certain actions by the chairman have hurt the crediblity of the committee”. “We understand that what he’s done was in the best interest of the committee”.

Adding that the White House supports the intelligence committee’s investigation overall, Spicer said, “We can’t cherry-pick every time that you decide a piece of information is relevant to what you want”.

“I believe chairman [Nunes] should recuse himself from involvement in investigation/oversight of Trump campaign & transition”, Schiff said in a statement Monday.

“This is politics”, he said Tuesday, before Jones’ remarks.

Rep. Devin Nunes is unfit to investigate a jaywalker.

The effort to keep Yates from testifying has further angered Democrats, who have accused Republicans of trying to damage the inquiry.

Ryan – who, as House speaker, has the power to remove Nunes as chairman – said he saw no reason for Nunes to step away from the investigation.

He told reporters he regretted his “judgment call” and has continued to give interviews, including after it was revealed that he was at the White House the evening before announcing the incidental collection, aka when communications with USA persons are intercepted in FISA-approved surveillance of foreign targets.

Trump has used Nunes’ revelations to defend his unproven claim that Barack Obama tapped phones at Trump Tower.

“The Washington Post” reported this week that the Trump administration sought to block Yates from testifying to Congress in the House investigation of links between Russian officials and Trump’s presidential campaign.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

Pressed to respond to the multiple investigations into potential collusion between Trump associates and Russian Federation during the campaign, Spicer exploded.

The House investigation has been hampered by partisan divisions.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, asked at a news conference whether Nunes should step aside from the investigation and if he knew the source of Nunes’ claims about surveillance, said: “No and no”.

The ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen.

Nunes, who was a member of the team that ran Trump’s transition to the presidency after the November 8 election, told reporters on Tuesday the House panel’s investigation was moving forward.

CBS reporter Major Garrett asked Spicer whether he had any more details about how Nunes got his information.

The California Republican met with a secret source last week on White House grounds to review classified material.

In addition to the White House itself, the grounds include an adjacent building with offices for National Security Council and other executive branch employees. In an interview on CNN, he suggested the president’s aides were unaware of the meeting.

As Gary Kasparov, the Russian dissident and former world chess champion, said in a tweet: “The house is on fire, Trump is running around with a box of matches, and the GOP demands to know who called the fire department”.

Monday, Schiff led the calls for his recusal.