Trump signs order dismantling Obama-era climate policies

The Chinese reaction to the USA move came ahead of Trump-Xi meet next month in Florida, their first summit which will set the tone of ties between the two top economies as well as the two largest emitters of greenhouse gasses in the Trump era. It has promised to cap coal use and rein in growth of carbon dioxide emissions.

Exxon Mobil’s letter was sent in response to a White House request for the company’s position on the Paris climate agreement, said Alan Jeffers, a company spokesman who shared the letter with The Huffington Post.

Beijing’s collaboration on climate with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had been seen as a bright spot in a bilateral relationship with numerous strains.

“My administration is putting an end to the war on coal”, he said as he rolled back anti-global warming measures that saw coal mines closed as power stations moved to gas and other fuels.

Mr Trump signed an order on Tuesday rescinding Mr Obama’s Clean Power Plan. However, despite releasing a public statement praising the president’s commitment to “preserve coal jobs”, Robert E. Murray, CEO of America’s largest coal mining company Murray Energy, told the Guardian that he had warned Trump to manage his expectations regarding the dying industry.

The move drew swift backlash from a coalition of 23 states and local governments, as well as environmental groups, which called the decree a threat to public health and vowed to fight it in court.

Trump did not say whether he would pull out of the Paris Agreement, a pact agreed to by nearly 200 nations that seeks a shift from fossil fuels this century as the cornerstone of efforts to limit heat waves, floods, droughts and rising sea levels.

All signers should “fulfill their pledges and implement the agreement with positive actions”, Lu said.

“We are willing to work with the worldwide community to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, to join hands to promote the process of tackling climate change to jointly promote green, low carbon sustainable development for the whole world, to create an even better future for the next generation”.

China long resisted binding emissions limits, citing its economic development needs.

The Guardian’s Damian Carrington also argued that it is “far from fanciful to imagine other nations penalizing future us goods if they are produced with dirty energy”.

To meet the guidelines, Entergy Arkansas had proposed closing two of power plants with high carbon emissions. Even they are building more gas-fired plants due to the awful air pollution they have. Its leading solar panel producers are among their global industry’s biggest competitors and Chinese state-owned utilities are building or buying wind and solar farms in Europe and Latin America.

“Coal is not coming back”, Mr Van Noppen insisted. But that will only bring China into line with today’s global average.

Trump’s main target is Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which required states to slash carbon emissions from power plants and was key to the USA pledge under Paris to cut emissions by between 26 and 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

The Interior Department previous year placed a moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands to review the climate change impacts of burning the fuel and whether taxpayers were getting a fair return.

Trump’s order also lifts the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management’s temporary ban on coal leasing on federal property put in place by Obama in 2016 as part of a review to study the program’s impact on climate change and ensure royalty revenues were fair to taxpayers.

But with many of Mr Obama’s policies enacted through executive orders rather than legislation, Mr Trump is at liberty to strike them down at the stroke of a pen.