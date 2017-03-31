Trump takes aim at Republican conservatives: ‘We must fight them’

President Donald Trump declared war on the members of the House Freedom Caucus, which is composed of hardline conservative Republicans. He also suggested he’d fight them, and Democrats, in the 2018 midterm elections if necessary.

The House Freedom Caucus has approximately three dozen members, who were elected or re-elected comfortably in their districts.

“Where are @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador?“. After the healthcare fiasco, he tweeted a series of angry messages blaming them for the failure: “The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P.to continue if they stop this plan!” Mulvaney had allegedly not wanted to deliver the message but Trump insisted.

As for the comments from Pirro, Ryan claims that he has shaken them off.

“I’m trying to get this bill passed”, Ryan said on CBS’s “This Morning”. “I share his frustration”.

Kristen Cunningham, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma insurer’s parent company, the Health Care Service Corporation, said no final decisions have been made about next year.

In tandem, the messages form a dual-pronged campaign to try and emphasize – and raise the stakes – of the risks of remaining a divided party, according to sources familiar with the effort. Under Walsh, the group is expected leverage Trump’s grassroots supporters to help drive his policy agenda – which will include pressuring wavering Republicans to back the president. Trump himself has seemed to flirt with this idea. “I don’t want government running health care”, Ryan said.

Another Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Dave Brat of Virginia told NBC that conservatives like him have been with Trump all along.

Jordan said the legislation Trump sought lacked the backing it needed in Congress and had just 17 percent support from the American people. “But it’s very understandable that the president is frustrated, that we haven’t gotten to where we need to go”.

“I don’t work for Donald Trump”. After all, the President is not particularly tied into conservative orthodoxy. Their demands – a couple of which were met in last-minute negotiations but still didn’t sway majority – proved a bridge too far for a handful of moderates. Trump and Ryan pulled the bill just hours before it was scheduled to go up for a vote on the House floor that afternoon.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee is criticizing the House speaker for saying the president shouldn’t work with Democrats on health care.

“Most people don’t take well to being bullied”, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash told reporters, per The Hill. No shame, Mr. Trump. “Nearly everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment”, Amash wrote. “I do not believe that’s the case”, he said. I pal around with those liberty-loving Freedom Caucus guys.

“This is a can-do president, who’s a business guy, and he wants to get things done”, Ryan said.

He emphasized, “About 90% of our members are for this bill”.

Will primary against Freedom Caucus members help Trump?

The Freedom Caucus, and some groups like it, make it impossible for Republicans to work together and run an effective government.

DesJarlais said he’s not anxious about Trump’s Twitter account. It wasn’t clear how relevant the caucus would be with a Republican in the White House.