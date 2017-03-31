Trump to Meet Chinese President in Florida

Trump s tweet and Haley s comments appeared to be orchestrated, coming just hours after both countries publicly announced Xi s visit, which had been in pipeline for weeks.

The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute estimated earlier this year 3.4 million jobs were lost due to the trade deficit with China from 2001 to 2015, almost three-quarters of them manufacturing jobs. “American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives”, Donald Trump said in two Twitter messages.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump will sign executive orders on Friday aimed at identifying abuses that are causing massive US trade deficits and clamping down on non-payment of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports, his top trade officials said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said that “40 per cent of China’s trade surplus with the United States came from U.S. companies in China”.

This will be the first meeting between Xi and Trump since Trump assumed office in January.

Territorial disputes in the South China Sea and China’s continued building of man-made islands are also likely to be raised.

In a conciliatory phone call in mid-February, the U.S. president walked back controversial comments on Taiwan, creating an opening for Washington and Beijing to discuss a meeting. “The United States should take steps to promote exports to China”, Zheng said.

The yuan is partially fixed to the dollar, making it hard for US manufacturers to compete against China’s cheaper labor.

Asked if the administration had a vision, or a description for its China policy like the “pivot” or “rebalance” to Asia touted by former President Barack Obama, Spicer said: “Right now we’re not anxious so much about slogans as much as progress”.

-China meetings and conversations aimed at mending ties after strong criticism of China by Trump during his election campaign.

He is now seeking Beijing’s help in pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programmes.

He said that imbalances in China-U.S. trade are mainly the result of global industrial trends, as well as disparities in the two countries’ economic structures and development.

On Thursday, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said that the upcoming meeting between the USA and Chinese leaders could be an opportunity to develop bilateral ties, however, many issues stand in the way, including trade.

Before Trump’s most recent tweets Lu Kang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said: “We believe that the fundamental and viable way to allow our economic and trade relations to better benefit the two peoples is to work together and enlarge the pie of common interests, rather than merely sticking to the argument that which side has taken a bigger share”.

Trump has already formed a bond with another Asian leader, Japan’s Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump played a round of golf with in Florida in February and met at Trump Tower in NY as president-elect. Xi, a fan of soccer and other sports, is not known to play golf.

Xi will head to Finland for a state visit on April 4, before travelling to the Mar-a-Lago estate on April 6 for the summit with Trump.

The White House had reiterated the U.S.’s “One-China” policy after Beijing made it clear that no engagement could begin until that is clarified.

The theory of the Thucydides Trap describes the bad scenario of China and the United States going to war to compete for global supremacy.

“We are willing to make joint efforts with the USA side.so as to maintain a stable military-to-military relationship while striving to make new gains”, spokesman Col. Wu Qian said.

The White House has said that North Korea and the deployment of a THAAD missile defense battery in South Korea will be among the key topics for the upcoming summit.