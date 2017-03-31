Trump to meet Xi next week

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping will meet Donald Trump next Thursday and Friday at the United States leader’s Florida golf resort, the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of the world’s two biggest economies.

Rex Tillerson, U.S Secretary of State completed his trip in China where he agreed for working together with China on North Korea and emphasising Trump’s wish to improve understanding.

“It is widely expected that the upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will redefine the Sino-US relationship”.

A statement from the Office of the Press Secretary read, “The two leaders will discuss global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern”.

Xi is seen here during meetings in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier this week.

It will be the Xi’s first meeting with Trump, and it comes at a time when the two countries are engulfed in crucial issues including North Korea and trade disputes in the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters that Xi would meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, without providing any more details.

Some members of Congress have raised concerns about the president’s frequent use of the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida for official administration operations.

The Trump administration appears ready to formalize China’s unfavorable status in trade cases, which means the country’s goods would be eligible for higher U.S. tariffs, the paper said , citing documents from the U.S. Commerce Department website.

Later, he will proceed to Florida from April 6 to 7.

According to statistics from the U.S.

Considering the trade imbalances between both countries, Lu said 40 percent of China’s trade surplus with the United States came from US companies in China.

Fear of retaliation had once made business lobbies eschew more forceful USA trade policies toward China, but such groups have increasingly urged the Trump administration to take targeted action to address market access imbalances.