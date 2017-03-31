Trump to sign executive orders targeting trade abuses

President Donald Trump plans to sign a pair of executive orders Friday aimed at curbing what he sees as unfair trade practices that have damaged the US economy and wiped out jobs while adding to the nation’s trade deficit, administration officials said.

After 90 days, the Commerce Department will report to Trump its findings with details about countries contributing to the USA trade deficit, Ross stated. The report, he said, will examine whether deficits are being driven by things like cheating, specific trade obligations, lax enforcement and World Trade Organization rules.

The second executive order will seek to bolster U.S. agencies’ authority to combat dumping by foreign companies and countries, which is a form of trade cheating.

The measures were expected to lay the groundwork for tougher policies and for stricter enforcement of existing trade legislation, reports said.

Ross said that the report will look at factors from trade barriers such as tariffs to currency misalignment and other issues that tip the trade balance into the favour of foreign countries. When asked if this was a sign that Trump would talk directly to President Xi Jinping – who is meeting with Trump in a week at his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida – about the deficit, Ross said declined to comment.

Mr Ross, the billionaire who tripled the value of his investment in Bank of Ireland after investing in the bank at the height of the financial crisis, named Ireland as the country with the fifth highest trade surplus with the United States, with the country registering a $36 billion surplus with the U.S. a year ago.

Under the proposals being considered U.S. customs officials could impose more substantial bonding requirements at the border or examine products’ risk. “This is a story about trade abuses, this is a story about under-collection of duties, this is a story about 40 countries that basically subsidize their products unfairly and send them into our country or dump their products”.

Trump tweeted Thursday evening that his first meeting with the Chinese leader would “be a very hard one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits. and job losses”.

At a White House briefing for reporters previewing Friday’s actions that began barely 15 minutes after Trump’s tweets on China, Navarro dismissed questions about whether the orders should be read as a warning to the nation.

“Nothing we’re saying tonight is about China. Let’s not make this about China”.

He emphasized that the comprehensive report would be the first of its kind and would take an analytic deep dive into the issues the US faces with its trading partners.

Listing various problem areas, Peter Navarro, a top Trump trade advisor said “this is a big deal – it’s steel, chemicals, agricultural products, machinery – the whole gambit”.

Trump has tied deficits to unfair trade practices and has vowed to renegotiate major trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to give the USA a better advantage. A study released this week by the National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that robots account for up to 670,000 lost factory jobs between 1990 and 2007.

Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.

Be Civil – It’s OK to have a difference in opinion but there’s no need to be a jerk.