Trump warns GOP Freedom Caucus after failed health bill

An early-morning tweet from Mr Trump highlighted the growing schism in a Republican party that controls the White House and both branches of Congress but appears to be teetering on the brink of a civil war.

Republicans have two ways to move forward on health care reform, and House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump can’t seem to agree on which one to go with.

In 2015, a group of conservative lawmakers decided that the original conservative caucus in the House, the Republican Study Committee, had gotten too big and wasn’t conservative enough, so they broke off and formed the Freedom Caucus. “It is impossible for them to govern.”This infighting has consequences beyond healthcare”.

In fact, of more than 30 members of the House Freedom Caucus, all but three outperformed Trump in their own district in 2016, winning a greater share of the vote than the top of the GOP ticket. Justin Amash of MI said Trump already embraced the Washington swamp he promised to drain. “Nearly everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment”, the Michigan Republican, tweeted. Trump tweeted, echoing his prediction that the conservative wing of his party will pay for their opposition to him at the polls.

This is not the first time that Trump has criticized the group.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican, has been negotiating with colleagues on a compromise. “Remember who your real friends are”.

“We all ran with the president”, he said, according to NBC. He has given a carrot to the President here and there, but most often wields the stick to bad policy coming from the White House.

Steve Hayes agreed that picking a fight with the Freedom Caucus is “really dumb tactically”. “The Freedom Caucus didn’t care”. I get better grades on conservative scorecards than I ever received in college. The group had gone nearly entirely around House leadership and negotiated directly with Trump ahead of the bill being pulled.

Trump initially blamed Democrats for not supporting the new bill.

“To actually just talk one-on-one with no leadership, no anybody, other than just members in the room and say “OK what are your objections?”

“I understand the president’s frustration”.

Trump had previously made electoral threats to wayward members of his party, but Thursday’s tweet was especially direct, threatening to cast them in the same light as Democrats.

“There are 34,000 Knoxville-area residents who rely on an Affordable Care Act subsidy to purchase insurance, and after the one remaining insurer pulled out of the exchange for 2018, these subsidies are worth as much as bus tickets in a town with no buses running”, Alexander said.