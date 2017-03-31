Trump Will Host China’s President In Florida On April 6

China signaled little inclination to make concessions on trade with the US after President Donald Trump warned of a hard meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at next week’s bilateral summit.

This will be the first meeting between President Trump and President Xi.

The president said that the U.S could no longer afford massive trade deficits and job losses.

Throughout the campaign, Trump lashed out at China, accusing it of unfair trade practices and currency manipulation. First Lady Melania Trump and the president will host Xi and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan on April 6.

Relations between the USA and China have been uncertain since Trump’s election.

“We will be watching how things progress”, Lin said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also brought about a cooling in the relationship between the two nations when he suggested that the U.S. should block access to artificial islands that China is building in disputed waters amid a build-up in military presence in the South China Sea.

The summit will follow a string of other recent U.S.

Washington and Beijing “hope for a successful meeting so that a correct direction will be set for the growth of bilateral relations”.

Trump had even raised questions about why the U.S. should adhere to the “One China” policy of diplomatically recognizing only Beijing, not Taiwan, when China is not helping the USA with the North Korea problem, though he later promised to respect the policy. He is now seeking Beijing’s help in pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago in February and played golf with him at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

Nevertheless, such news comes at the same time as the meeting between the leaders of the two big powers that, according to Lu, reported 519.6 billion dollars in bilateral trade in 2016, 207 times more compared to 1979, when the two countries established diplomatic relations.

Xi will travel to Florida at Trump’s invitation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said without offering details.

Asked about the USA goal for the meeting, Spicer said this will be an opportunity for Trump “to develop a relationship in person with President Xi”.

A Federal Aviation Administration notice released Thursday announced flight restrictions for the Palm Beach area for April 6-9, suggesting Trump will remain at Mar-a-Lago for two days after Xi departs.