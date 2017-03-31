Trumps says he expects a health care deal soon

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the correspondence.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Wednesday he did not have an answer as to who signed Nunes into the White House and that he did not personally know the source of his information. “I’m sorry, whenever there’s time we’ll do a press conference”. “Everything is moving forward as is”. Meetings canceled. Hearings postponed but the chairman men Devin nunes is standing his ground and faces a new round of questions about Russian Federation.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. Yates briefed Trump’s White House counsel on former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. At the meeting, O’Neil presented a letter in which he said the Justice Department had “advised” him that Yates’ official communications on issues of interest to the House panel are “client confidences” that can not be disclosed without written consent. Nunes told CNN Monday that “nobody was sneaking around” and that he wasn’t hiding his presence at the White House.

Republicans on the committee publicly continued to back him.

House intelligence committee chair Devin Nunes canceled a public hearing on Russian meddling in the election scheduled for Tuesday, saying the time was needed to hear privately from Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey and Adm. Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency. Trump quickly seized on the statements as at least partial vindication for his assertion that President Barack Obama tapped his phones at Trump Tower – though Nunes, Schiff and FBI Director James Comey have said there is no such evidence.

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes is responsible for looking into the Trump team’s alleged ties to Russian Federation during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Questions over Nunes’ independence have split the usually non-partisan Intelligence Committee as Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to damage the investigation.

The lawmakers say the committee is nearing completion of a review of thousands of documents related to the investigation. She said his actions raise questions about whether the panel’s investigation can be unbiased and independent.

Spicer on Tuesday said the White House never sought to stop her.

“We’re beginning to figure out who’s actually serious about the investigation”, Nunes said in an interview with NBC News.

The Senate committee also announced Monday it will hear testimony from Jared Kushner, a senior advisor and the son-in-law of Trump, about his meeting during the transition with the top executive of a Russian bank on which the US had slapped sanctions.

There, he meets with an unnamed source who gives him info that says, during the election, Trump and his aides were caught up in surveillance by the intelligence community.

The top Republican and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee hurled salvos at each other on Wednesday, raising partisan tensions over the investigation into Russian meddling in the US election. The Senate intelligence committee is doing its own investigation, and since late July the FBI has been conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s meddling and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.