Turkey ends military operation inside northern Syria

Their separatist aims are shared by a militant Kurdish group that has been fighting for autonomy in Turkey’s southeast for more than three decades.

Turkey has been angered by U.S. support for Kurdish YPG militia fighters, which Turkey considers an extension of the PKK, a terrorist group according to both Turkey and the United States.

Ties between Ankara and Washington were not great during Barack Obama’s administration, mainly over United States cooperation with Syrian Kurdish militia fighting against ISIS.

Turkey’s top advisory national security council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the half-year long offensive in Syria has been “concluded successfully”, in a statement.

The dispute has deepened a divide between the two allies that have agreed on little in recent years.

Mr Tillerson is the most senior USA official to travel to Turkey since President Donald Trump was sworn in in January.

Turkish authorities consider the Syrian Kurdish force known as the YPG to be a terrorist group that threatens Turkey’s security.

Cavusoglu said Turkish authorities have made it clear to USA officials that it makes no sense to cooperate with one terrorist group – the PKK/YPG – to fight another – ISIL. In recent days the US military airlifted hundreds of Syrian Kurdish forces along with USA military advisers and artillery behind enemy lines as preparations for the Raqqa offensive ramp up.

In a highly unusual move, Erdogan excluded the US Ambassador to Ankara John Bass from his meeting with Tillerson and Cavusoglu, officials familiar with the participants confirmed on condition that their names be withheld.

Mr. Erdogan has for months called on USA officials to hand over the 75-year-old Muslim cleric, who’s been living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s.

Critics have warned the “safe zones” are going to be too complicated and costly to practically implement, and the Turkish government’s designs on using safe zones, nominally for civilians, as a base of operations for rebel groups, also likely is going to make them unsafe for the refugees.

Standing alongside Tillerson, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: “On this issue we are expecting concrete steps”.

“It has negatively affected the Turkish people’s sentiments toward the United States”, Cavusoglu said in Turkish.

Cavusoglu decried the United States insistence on seeing Turkish Kurds at war with Turkey as separate from the YPG militia in Syria, which has received arms and support from Washington.

The pastor and his wife, Norine Brunson, were initially detained on immigration violation charges in October, when they were operating a small Christian church in the city of Izmir on Turkey’s western coast, media reports say.

Turkey’s prime minister said his nation’s seven-month military incursion into war-torn Syria has ended, though it remains unclear whether the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally will maintain its military presence over territory presently under its control. “Syrians in Turkey have returned and life has returned to normal”, he added. “Everything is under control”, Yildirim said on Turkey’s NTV news channel.

“The U.S. appreciates Turkey’s efforts to find a peaceful solution” for Syria, he said.

“This doesn’t mean operations are over”, Othman said.

The other question I have is the previous administration said that Syrian President Assad must go.

The Obama administration was shut out and so far the Trump administration has so far only sent a representative to monitor.

Erdogan also discussed with Tillerson the extradition of US -based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating a failed coup last July, as well as efforts to prevent the activities of the cleric’s network in the United States, the sources said.

Ankara has also been at loggerheads with the U.S. over its demands for the extradition of the US-based cleric Fathullah Gulen, accused of plotting a coup in Turkey. Analysts believe that the increasing role of the YPG and its coordination with the US has forced Turkish authorities to lower their call for the ousting of President Assad from power.