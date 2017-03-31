Turkish PM receives USA secretary of state

Rookie US secretary of state Rex Tillerson travelled to Ankara on Thursday for talks with the leaders of a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally that is crucial to the fight against ISIL, but which has also been suspicious of – and at times hostile to – Washington. He also said that Turkish authorities have made it clear to us officials that it makes no sense to cooperate with one terrorist group – the PKK/YPG – to fight another – Daesh.

Standing alongside Tillerson, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: “On this issue we are expecting concrete steps”. He accused the United States of using one “terrorist organisation” to fight another. “It isn’t easy. They are hard choices that have to be made”. These are not easy decisions.

He noted that Turkey’s Incirlik air base has enabled the US -led coalition to increase operations against ISIS by 25 percent without any additional aircraft. Turkey wants the U.S.to partner with its military and with Turkish-backed forces in Syria, but the USA has been backing Syrian Kurdish fighters who have proven the most effective ground force against IS. Ankara has sent boxes of what it calls clear and convincing evidence of Gulen’s involvement to Washington, but complains that the Justice Department hasn’t acted on its extradition request, either under the Obama or Trump administrations.

Turkey accuses the Muslim cleric living in self-exile of ordering last year’s failed coup against Erdogan.

“The Secretary committed to staying in touch with Mrs. Brunson regarding the case moving forward”, the official said.

But nothing incenses Turkey as much as the United States support for Syria’s Kurds.

The government considers the Kurdish fighters an extension of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK. Officially the U.S. insists any decision on returning him to Turkey remains a judicial – rather than a political – decision.

The U.S. -led coalition fighting the IS is backing Kurdish forces as the Syrian Democratic Forces, which comprises of mostly YPG Kurds along with Arabs and Assyrians, have already got on with siege of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the IS.

“It’s vital for us to give a new energy to the Turkey-U.S. relationship”.

Something may have changed this week, however. “If there is a need, a new operation will have a new name”.

Yildirim said the embassy statement was not enough.

Indeed, in Turkey, the top USA diplomat’s fledgling diplomatic skills were put to the test in his most challenging diplomatic mission since taking office.

A former assistant professor at Sakarya University in northwest Turkey, Oksuz was said to be FETO’s so-called “imam” to members within the Turkish Air Force. Erdogan has stifled the independent press and the opposition in the wake of a July coup attempt, drawing concern from human rights groups. The U.S. -led coalition looks nearly certain to back the Kurds in the assault on the city itself. Shortly afterwards, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed the successful conclusion of the operation, adding that additional ones are planned.

A senior State Department official told CNN before the talks that Tillerson’s message to Erdogan would be that the USA is committed to working with the Kurds in the offensive against Raqqa.

