TVF’s CEO booked for molestation

CEO of The Viral Fever, Mr.Arunabh Kumar was booked under the case for molestation on Wednesday on account of complaint of a victim at Mumbai’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Police Station. Pachauri was booked under sections 354A (advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 354B (using criminal force against a woman), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act meant to insult the modesty of a woman) and 341 (wrongful restraint). Sanap refused to disclose the details of the person who lodged the FIR. “We have a team looking for him”. A senior police official said, “It is a non-bailable offense and we will definitely be opposing his bail plea”. Reports have it that police have launched a search operation for him in the molestation case. A summons has already been issued to him under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code. The FIR so filed has no links with Siddiqui’s report, the latter further confirmed to FactorDaily that the police action was not the result of his complaint, but indeed follows a fresh complaint. The 27-year-old victim, a writer-director, reportedly alleged that she was targeted by Kumar a year ago.

Filmmaker Vaishnavi Sundar, has been doing some in-depth research on the subject for over four months now (well before these allegations came to light of course), for a film that she’s doing on workplace sexual harassment. The post was uploaded by a user who identified herself as The Indian Fowler.

Earlier this month, in a blog on Medium.com titled “The Indian Uber – That is TVF”, a “former employee” (it can not be independently verified) of the company with the username “Indian Fowler” blamed him for sexual harassment. However, with just one woman coming forward, the police now have all the grounds to pursue the case against Arunabh.

Since then, several other women have come forward with their stories of alleged harassment at TVF. Kumar was not present at the time, and officials said they asked the TVF staff to provide his current location and contact details.