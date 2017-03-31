Twitter erupts over Mike Pence’s Billy Graham comment

BuzzFeed News reports the vice president claims he never eats alone with any woman but his wife, Karen.

Vice President Mike Pence won’t eat in a room alone with another woman besides his wife, Karen Pence.

The rule, which was famously followed by evangelist Billy Graham is relatively common among evangelicals.

Social media is abuzz over a little-known fact about Mike Pence and his wife that was publicized by a newspaper.

If only all these shrill harpies could save just one percent of their Mike Pence hatred for, say, those who actually oppress women by the thousand, in places like the Middle East – and more and more, in the west.

This is the second time the Vice President’s marriage has caught the public’s attention.

Hey, do you know who probably wishes her husband never engaged with other women? They were married in a Catholic church in 1985 and later became Evangelical Christians.

“[When] Mike was a congressman, Karen would send out prayer requests to people – to pray for them as a family, that God would give them the strength to do all that they had to do”, Mrs Lake said.

Pence also stated that he would not attend an event where there was alcohol being served without his wife by his side. Mike Pence refusing to dine alone with any women, in a world where a lot of work gets done over one-on-one meals, is a textbook example of unequal treatment of men and women.