Two men still remain in police custody over the Westminster terror attack

Onlookers view floral tributes on the wall surrounding the Houses of Parliament, following the attack in Westminster earlier in the week, in central London, Britain March 25.

Police say Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn’t the subject of any current investigation and that “there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack”.

“He is thought to have changed his name when he converted to Islam”, NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports from London.

A report in the Brighton Argus newspaper from 2000 details how Masood, then known as Adrian Elms, was jailed for two years for slashing a man’s face in a pub auto park, leaving the victim needing 20 stitches.

Detectives have searched 21 properties in London, Brighton, Wales, Manchester and the central English city of Birmingham in one of Britain’s biggest counterterrorism operations in years.

The mayor of Betanzos in northwest Spain, Ramon Garcia Vasquez, named the woman who died as Frade, 43, and told CNN that her family and relatives live in the town.

Six people arrested in the investigation into the terrorist attack in Westminster, London have been released from custody, Scotland Yard confirmed.

“He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences”.

The IS group said it was responsible for Masood’s actions without naming him, according to the Amaq propaganda agency-its first claim for an attack on British soil.

Police chief Rowley said police were “looking at his history” and appealed to the public to come forward with any information about him. “We talked to him throughout, but unfortunately, he passed away”. He talked about his wife and said he had some wonderful children.

“He was a friendly, normal guest”.

Police have scoured the hotel room where he stayed for evidence. This is the latest arrest to be made, so far 9 people have been released without any charge.

“We have searches at five addresses that are ongoing – 16 searches have concluded”.

The details about the British-born terrorist’s past emerged as investigators combed through “massive amounts of computer data” and contacted 3,500 witnesses in a hunt for a motive.

“There might well be people out there who did have concerns about Masood but weren’t sure or didn’t feel comfortable for whatever reason in passing information to us”.

Two of the more than 50 people injured in the attacks are still in a critical condition, with one reported to have life-threatening injuries. Arrests were made in Birmingham and London.

It is believed the man was also killed in the incident on the bridge.

Police on Saturday admitted they may never know why Masood chose to drive his hire vehicle into pedestrians before crashing into the fence of the Houses of Parliament and fatally stabbing a policeman.