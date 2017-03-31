A USA bankruptcy judge on Thursday cleared Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp 6502.T , to borrow an initial $350 million to support the company’s global operations while it restructures operations.

Toshiba, which expects to book an annual net loss of 1 trillion yen (US$9 billion) for this business year on a writedown at Westinghouse, has said it is selling most or even all of a unit that is the world’s second-biggest producer of NAND chips.

Westinghouse Electric Co.’s decision to file bankruptcy has global ramifications, but locally the greatest impact could be felt in the township where the company is headquartered.

Duke Energy operates three nuclear plants in North Carolina: Shearon Harris in Wake County, Brunswick in Brunswick County and McGuire in Mecklenburg County.

“This agreement will provide SCE&G and Santee Cooper the time necessary to perform due diligence related to cost and schedule”, Santee Cooper President Lonnie Carter said in a notice filed on EMMA. If Southern’s contract with Westinghouse is terminated and the project is abandoned, the Energy Department could require repayment of its investment over five years, according to Moody’s Investors Service analyst Michael Haggarty.

At a meeting, last night in Tokyo, shareholders, some of them in tears, denounced management at the scandal ridden Company who due to poor management and corruption, were forced to lodge a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States after one of their divisions suffered massive huge cost overruns on several USA projects.

Westinghouse was hired by the utilities in 2008 to design and construct the plants using its new AP1000 reactors, which were originally expected to begin producing power this week.

Donahue through AlixPartners was chief restructuring officer of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority from 2014 until February 2017.

Back at a shareholder meeting, in June 2016, executives said that the computer-memory business was helping Toshiba recover from a previous accounting scandal that saw Toshiba have to re issue their financials.

The Pittsburgh-based company said the loan will support its profitable operations, such as nuclear maintenance and fuels businesses, some of which are in Europe and not part of the bankruptcy.

It’s unclear how Westinghouse’s financial instability will affect that $11 billion project.

“Shareholders may prefer immediate shutdowns to avoid further construction risk”, Bloomberg Intelligence said.

Moody’s has negative outlooks on SCANA Corp., SCE&G, Santee Cooper, Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, and MEAG.

Santee Cooper has $7.1 billion of total outstanding debt, a portion of which was issued to finance its share of two AP1000 nuclear units at VC Summer.