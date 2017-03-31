U.S. lawmakers roll back privacy rules for internet carriers

Those who supported the privacy rule saw the policy as a means of limiting the amount of personal information disclosed online, but those who voted to have the ruling revoked saw that the playing field between ISPs and sites like Facebook and Google, leveled. The FCC internet privacy.

Critics say the rules opened the door to potential government rate regulation, tighter oversight and would provide fewer incentives to invest billions in broadband infrastructure.

“Internet users were stuck with a two-sided approach that causes confusion and dampens competition”, said Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from OH, during a debate before the vote.

“Overwhelmingly, the American people do not agree with Republicans that this information should be sold, and it certainly should not be sold without your permission”, Pelosi said.

“The world has been divided for a long time between free market advocates, who tend to be in the opt-out camp, and more privacy centric advocates that believe you should give an opt-in choice to consumers”, Luehr said. Republicans and industry groups have blasted that discrepancy, saying it was unfair and confusing for consumers.

For Sale: your online browsing history. The rule applies the privacy requirements of the Communications Act of 1934 to broadband Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other telecommunications carriers.

The FCC’s sister agency, the Federal Trade Commission, can bring privacy complaints against web-based companies that aren’t ISPs, but the FTC can’t create privacy regulations.

Just as the Senate vote to overturn privacy rules was close (50 votes to 48), so was yesterday’s: 215 to 205.

When the FCC passed the rules, the organization was composed of three Democrats and two Republicans.

The future of online privacy is now in President Trump’s hands.

Under the Federal Communications Commission’s rules, Comcast and its ilk would have needed your permission before offering marketers a wealth of information about you, including health and financial details, your geographic location and lists of websites you’ve visited and apps you’ve used. A similar CRA was passed by the Senate last week, and the White House has confirmed in a statement that President Donald Trump will sign the regulation rollback. Some groups have called on Trump to veto the legislation.