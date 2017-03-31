Here are findings from The Associated Press’ reporting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s work for a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And Rep. Adam Schiff of California, top Democrat on the House panel, tweeted, “Manafort worked w/ oligarch to advance Putin’s interests and was Trump campaign chair when Russian Federation released stolen docs”.

“We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin government if employed at the correct levels with the appropriate commitment to success, ” Mr Manafort is said to have written, adding that it would be offering “a great service that can refocus, both internally and externally, the policies of the Putin government”.

The hearing will explore how Russian Federation tried to influence the US presidential election and its meddling in other elections, too.

The White House said Trump had not been aware of Manafort’s work on behalf of Deripaska, a close Putin ally with whom Manafort, who is 67, eventually signed a $10 million annual contract beginning in 2006.

The plans were laid out in documents obtained by the AP that included strategy memoranda and records showing global wire transfers for millions of dollars. In a statement reacting to the AP report, he maintained that his work for Deripaska did not advance Russian state interests.

And Manafort already had known ties to pro-Russian politicians and groups.

Before he was brought aboard the Trump campaign, Manafort was well known for having served as an adviser to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was close to Putin and fled to Russian Federation after he was ousted in the 2014 political crisis.

That came two days after Spicer sought to diminish Manafort’s role in the campaign, claiming he played a “limited role” even though Manafort was campaign chairman and effectively took over as campaign manager after the firing of Trump’s first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

Newly obtained business records link Mr Manafort more directly to Mr Putin’s interests in the region, AP says.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich wants Donald Trump’s former campaign manager hauled before Congress to testify about his ties to Russian Federation.

If his lobbying work with Deripaska wasn’t classified as political but business-related, Manafort would still be subject to the much less stringent Lobbying Disclosure Act, Joseph Sandler, a lawyer specializing in FARA and former general counsel for the Democratic National Committee, told Business Insider.

“I am calling for Paul Manafort to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee and give the American people the answers they deserve”, Heinrich said. The Moscow office never opened.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who serves on the Senate intelligence committee, said, “Any financial connections between Russian Federation and Trump associates need to be thoroughly investigated”. Meanwhile, federal criminal prosecutors became interested in Manafort’s activities years ago as part of a broad investigation to recover stolen Ukraine assets after the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych there in early 2014. In addition to Marcos and Seko, Manafort’s firm has also retained Angolan political and military leader Jonas Savimbi, who wanted US financial support for his brutal guerilla army, UNITA (National Union for the Total Independence of Angola).

FBI Director James Comey, in confirming to Congress the federal intelligence investigation this week, declined to say whether Manafort was a target. No one mentioned Deripaska. “When he (Spicer) used the word limited he was basically just trying to say, ‘I’m trying to shield the President from whatever could have happened if it was nefarious.’ Now I believe nothing happened that was nefarious, that is just my opinion”. Mr Manafort told a colleague this year that he continues to speak with Mr Trump by telephone.