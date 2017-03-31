U.S. shifts priorities in Syria: Haley

Washington’s priorities in Syria have changed with the new administration, and the United States will no longer focus on the removal of President Bashar Assad as a condition for ending the six-year civil war, a top official said.

American officials have been shifting away from their former insistence that he must go for some time, but now they have made it explicit.

In New York, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley condemned Assad’s “history of human rights abuses against his own people”.

Also Thursday, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said that Washington is no longer focused on ousting Assad as it seeks ways to end Syria’s civil war.

“You pick and choose your battles”, Haley told reporters.

“Our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out“, Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Shortly after Haley briefed a small group of journalists, U.S. officials tried to clarify her comments.

Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration’s legislative agenda.

The official explained to CNN that the priorities of the administration now are not exclusively about Assad, but also defeating ISIS, stopping the spread of Iran’s influence, protecting USA allies in the region and trying to end the Syrian civil war.

Other objectives of the USA in Syria are to get rid of the threat from ISIL and to curb Iranian influence, the official said.

Robert Ford, who resigned in 2014 as US ambassador to Syria over policy disagreements, said the USA government’s policy since late 2014 had been to focus more specifically on the fight against Islamic State as well as al Qaeda, “even if it never acknowledged that its focus on Syria had shifted”.

Speaking during a visit to Turkey on Thursday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Mr Assad’s long-term future “will be decided by the Syrian people“.

“I’m not going to go back into [the conversation of] should Assad be in or out, been there, done that, right, in terms of what the USA has done”, she told the Council of Foreign Relations.

“To suggest that Assad is an acceptable leader for the Syrian people is to ignore the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people by the Assad regime”, the SC senator said in a statement.

Haley said she wants to work with countries such as Turkey and Russian Federation to find a long-term political solution in Syria, rather than keep the focus on the Syrian president’s future.

“Our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out“, said Mrs Haley.

“Do we think he’s a hindrance? Yes”.

BBC State Department correspondent Barbara Plett Usher says Mrs Haley is stating something quite bluntly that has quietly been USA policy for some time.

Since March 2011, the United States and its regional allies, in particular Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, have been conducting a proxy war against the Syrian government of President Assad.

Tillerson is due in Moscow next month for talks with Russian leaders, and Trump has long argued the powers should work together against the IS group.

The conflict has left more than 470,000 Syrians dead and half of the country’s population of about 23 million displaced within or beyond the Arab country’s borders.