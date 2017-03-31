Uber releases list of items left in cars

To assure forgetful riders they’re not alone in the awkward struggle to reunite with their junk, Uber released a phenomenally entertaining and eye-opening list of items that people have accidentally (or purposefully) left behind in cars this week.

The “Lost & Found Index” also reveals that Sunday, Saturday and Friday are the days when most items are reported lost. The country’s IT capital Bengaluru tops this “most forgetful city” list, followed by New Delhi, Mumbai and mana sheher.

However, customers have also managed to leave behind bullet-proof vests, potted plants and even puppies.

However, the most interesting bit is the things people have left behind in an Uber, which include cheques worth ₹15 lakhs, keyboard, puppies, expensive watch, footwear, liquor bottles and cricket bats.

Uber rolled out the data as it announced a new feature on its app that allows users to retrieve their lost items. Apart from the option of using the Uber app to report a lost item and contact the driver in order to arrive at a mutually convenient time and place for the return of the item, riders also have the option of using the “in-app support”, it suggests.

More data revealed that October 30 was the most “forgetful” day in 2016, and that some items are more likely to be lost on certain days when compared to the rest of the week.

So now we have the Uber Lost and Found Index, a look into the commonplace (cellphones, keys and wedding rings) and the extraordinary (lobsters, wooden hats and violins) things found by Uber drivers in their cars when passengers have left. It seems Bengalureans seem to be doing that much more than commuters in any other city.