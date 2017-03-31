Uber restarts self-driving passenger pilots in Arizona and Pittsburgh

Uber is finally restarting its self-driving program in Arizona and Pittsburgh. Although they reissued a limited permit in March, only two self-driving Uber cars in San Francisco have it, the same ones that will now resume tests.

Uber Technologies Inc put its self-driving cars back on the road on Monday, voicing confidence in its autonomous vehicle program three days after one of its cars was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona.

According to Uber, the incident was under investigation and there were no passengers in the back seat of the self-driving auto.

The company says that there were no serious injuries and that the SUV didn't have any backseat passengers.

Uber had shifted testing operations to Arizona past year, after a dispute with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which required companies operating self-driving cars to report on their operations.

Uber then moved its testing to Arizona, which has no special regulations for autonomous vehicles. Two of the firm’s engineers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but they weren’t carrying any passengers, Uber previously confirmed. She said the Uber vehicle was not at fault in the collision. Some pick up passengers. The company has confirmed that its cars are now back on road. The more road testing time it can get in, the better. That permit covers two vehicles and 48 drivers, and each additional auto and driver will need to be approved individually.

“There’s a driver in the vehicle”, he said.

Independent cars are in full development in the United States. Uber said the images appeared to be from the Tempe crash scene.

In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, photo, a group of self-driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber’s Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh. A spokesperson said it’s looking into the incident at present; between that and the Waymo lawsuit, it may well be a while before we see another Uber test vehicle on the streets.

However, a survey over the threads on Reddit revealed that many folks aren’t blaming this accident on Uber. It also pointed out that Uber, which has said it needs to flawless self-driving technology to ensure the company’s future, is lagging behind other companies in this regard. Uber is now investigating claims of sexism and sexual harassment in the workplace, and CEO Travis Kalanick recently said the company plans to hire a COO.

Uber’s driverless vehicle program has had its share of controversy.

