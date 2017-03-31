UK Calls For Backdoor To WhatsApp After London Attacks

WhatsApp will fight against opening its encryption to British government scrutiny the way Apple resisted in the United States – if its chief executive Jan Koum sticks to his guns like Apple CEO Tim Cook did.

-It is “completely unacceptable”, said a British official, that a message sent by the man who killed four people in an attack near Britain’s Parliament last week can not be retrieved because it was sent using an encrypted service that shields all correspondence from authorities.

According to authorities, Khalid Massood used the Mountain-View based app owned by Facebook in the hours before he drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed a police officer.

Amber Rudd, the UK Home Secretary, has accused internet-based communications company WhatsApp- which is owned by Facebook- of giving terror suspects a “place to hide”.

“We need to make sure organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don’t provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other”, Rudd told the BBC. Rudd claims that this is “completely unacceptable” and said that it was time for the company to “recognise that they have a responsibility”, and enable a way to be able to read such messages if the case demands it. Ajao sent a WhatsApp message just three minutes before the attack, and authorities believe that this message would be crucial in their investigation.

But before we hear more from WhatsApp on the same, let’s understand what is end-to-end encryption and how it works. Apple’s iMessage service features the same level of security. In other words, end-to-end encryption is vital to cyber security.

So why is Britain’s defence secretary even bothering to make a public call for access to WhatsApp messages? With some apps, messages can be programmed to disappear from the users’ phone in a specified amount of time. Messenger users, however, can not send videos or make payments in encrypted conversations.

While Apple was fighting the Federal Bureau of Investigation a year ago over unlocking an iPhone used by assailants in the San Bernardino, Calif., attacks, WhatsApp rolled out end-to-end encryption.

The search giant is already under fire for allowing advertisements to appear alongside extremist content.