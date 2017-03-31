UK fight looms over gov’t plan for ‘great repeal’ of EU laws

Britain’s chief negotiator in the country’s divorce from the European Union on Thursday rejected suggestions the United Kingdom has threatened to end security cooperation unless it gets a good trade deal, as the United Kingdom announced plans for the huge task of replacing thousands of EU laws and regulations with domestic law.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to tell House of Commons Wednesday afternoon that she has invoked Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, the trigger for a two-year countdown to Britain’s exit. “In security terms, a failure to reach agreement would mean our cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened”, she wrote in her notification letter.

“It’s not a threat”, Brexit minister David Davis told BBC radio after warnings from Brussels against using security as a bargaining chip in the talks.

The tabloid Sun was in no doubt about what May meant: “Your money or your lives”, was its front-page headline Thursday, along with the words “PM’s Brexit threat to European Union”.

The outcome of the negotiations will shape the future of Britain’s $US2.6 trillion ($A3.4 trillion) economy, the world’s fifth biggest, and determine whether London can keep its place as one of the top two global financial centres. Senior British officials say they are confident of striking a close new free-trade relationship with the bloc – but a successful outcome to the complex and emotionally fraught negotiations is far from certain.

Parliament president Antonio Tajani told a news conference that if Britain made a decision to reverse course, “it can not do it alone (as) all member states need to decide whether it is possible (too)”. “You can not abuse the security of citizens to have then a good deal on something else”.

Davis rejected such concerns, saying the bill and the powers it will create were designed to ensure legal certainty and that any changes in policy would be carried out through the normal legislative process, during which parliament would have its say.

“The bill will convert European Union law into United Kingdom law, allowing businesses to continue operating knowing the rules have not changed overnight, and providing fairness to individuals, whose rights and obligations will not be subject to sudden change”, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.

While the government says it would only use such powers to clean up technical issues, opposition lawmakers fear the Conservative government could bypass Parliament to water down worker rights and environmental protections introduced in Britain during four decades of European Union membership.

The government insists executive powers will be time-limited and will only be used to make “mechanical changes” so laws can be applied smoothly.

Two London-based EU agencies, the European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Agency, must also move as soon as practicably possible, said the draft resolution.