UK government rejects Scotland’s bid for second independence referendum

But it has not yet been decided which of these new powers will be kept at Westminster, and which will devolve to other parts of the United Kingdom – including Scotland – after the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

Corbyn made the comments on Wednesday, hours after May formally triggered the formal, two-year process of withdrawing Britain from the EU.

This comes just three years after Nicola Sturgeon dubbed the 2014 vote a “once in a generation” event.

“Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands”, Sturgeon said before the parliamentary motion.

Sturgeon is asking for the independence referendum to be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, but has indicated that she is willing to be flexible on the timing. But Sturgeon says Brexit has altered conditions dramatically. She gave no further details.

Ms Dugdale said: “The solution is definitely not independence, as Nicola Sturgeon suggests”. “We should have the right to decide the nature of that change”.

But she knows what the prime minister is going to say in reply.

However, even if Scotland votes to leave Britain and become independent, it will not automatically remain a member of the EU.

Something curious happens to scripts belonging to SNP and Conservative politicians when they cross the border between Scotland and England.

Scottish parliament, dominated by the Scottish National Party (SNP), was supposed to vote on the independence referendum last week but the vote has been postponed because of the terrorist attack outside the UK Parliament in London.

The new, SNP-backed referendum faces opposition from the Conservative, Labour, and Liberal Democrat parties in Scotland, who say the independence question has been settled and Scots are exhausted of debating it.

Scotland voted against independence by 55 to 45 per cent in 2014 but Ms Sturgeon argues circumstances have changed due to the Brexit vote and that Scots should not be dragged out of the European Union against their will.

But the First Minister said: “Fully nine months after the European Union referendum, the UK Government still can not answer basic questions about what Brexit will mean for businesses, for the economy generally, and for the type of society we live in”. She wants the United Kingdom to be united during these times, she needs the support of everybody.

That choice when it comes – as come it will – will be between an outward-looking vision of an independent Scotland taking its place in Europe and the wider world on the one hand, and on the other an inward-looking Britain which has, nearly inexplicably, chose to retreat into post-imperial isolation.

Should that fail, Sturgeon promised to inform the parliament of next steps after its Easter break next month.

“We don’t have a crystal ball as to how long that process will take”. The Scottish government’s demand was particularly backed by the Scottish Nationalist Party and the Scottish Green Party.