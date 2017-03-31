UK negotiator denies govt is blackmailing EU on security

Britain launched the historic process of leaving the EU on Wednesday, saying there was “no turning back“, but its European partners were quick to warn of the hard path ahead.

The historic nature of this moment can not and should not be underestimated.

“I will not pretend that I am happy today“.

Davis said he had spent the afternoon on the phone to European and EU ministers, who had complimented the tone of the letter.

“There is nothing to win in this process”. Introduced in 2009 as part of the Lisbon Treaty, it allows any of the current 28 member states to voluntarily leave the EU. “We will do everything in our power to achieve this”.

The Government of Ireland said there was “no doubt” future negotiations would be “challenging”.

“You ask yourself, after you have read the letter ‘Why is Britain going outside the European Union?’ Because in every chapter, in every chapter of the letter she defends the European Union and: ‘Oh, it was so good, but OK, we have to go out'”.

Practically, EU officials acknowledged that elements of the withdrawal can not be settled without some idea of future trade relations.

She urged her European counterparts to help secure a “bold and ambitious free trade agreement” between the EU27 and the United Kingdom as she promised to approach the talks “constructively, respectfully, and in a spirit of honest cooperation”.

So what needs to happen over the next two years? “We’ll control our own destiny instead of being governed by unelected bureaucrats in Brussels”, said Martin Spearing, a 65-year-old London market seller.

But Hammond suggested that the EU’s demand for outstanding contributions from Britain, which some officials have estimated at 60 billion euros ($65 billion), could be a sticking point.

‘Because European Leaders have said many times that we can not “cherry pick” and remain members of the Single Market without accepting the four freedoms that are indivisible.

A growing row over Theresa May’s apparent threat to pull security co-operation unless Brussels agrees a trade deal is a “misunderstanding”, a Cabinet minister has insisted.

Brexit-coordinator Guy Verhofstadt speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 29, 2017.

“That’s not a question of revenge, but of logic”, he said. “These negotiations will be very tough”.

That puts them directly at odds with Mrs May who said in her formal Article 50 letter to Mr Tusk that she wanted the two negotiations to proceed in parallel.

Banks are treading carefully, enacting two-stage contingency plans, to avoid losing nervous London-based staff as they work out how many jobs will have to move to continental Europe as Britain exits the European Union. We are leaving the European Union, but we are not leaving Europe – and we want to remain committed partners and allies to our friends across the continent.

She said: “I hope that the British government will also approach the talks in this spirit”.

“Whatever the future EU-UK relationship looks like, we want Britain to remain a strong leader in Europe”, Efe news agency quoted spokesman Sean Spicer as saying.

The PM’s top team will gather around the Cabinet table at No 10 on Wednesday morning as she updates them on the content of the letter formally invoking Article 50. The bill would recover spending Britain previously committed to plus pension promises to European Union bureaucrats. Besides citizen’s rights, the draft resolution warns Britain it can not start bilateral agreements with other countries or member states.