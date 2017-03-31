UK PM Theresa May to trigger Brexit Wednesday

“The Prime Minister says that now is not the time for a referendum”.

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) – Scottish lawmakers voted Tuesday to seek a new referendum on independence, presenting the British government with an unwelcome distraction as it prepares to push the European Union exit button. Outside, several dozen independence supporters bearing Scottish and European Union flags broke into cheers and tears of joy as they heard the news.

Sturgeon said in the Scottish Parliament’s first debate last week that she’s open to discussions on the timing of the vote if the United Kingdom presents “a clear alternative and the rationale for it”, though she insisted that she has a mandate to call a referendum because Brexit means the status quo is no longer an option.

Britain as a whole voted to leave the bloc in a referendum a year ago, but Scots voted by a large margin to stay.

The motion, put forward by Sturgeon, passed by 69 votes in favour and 59 votes against in the Scottish parliament. The result was expected after the Greens said they would support Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party, ensuring a majority in the legislature.

She says there should be a new plebiscite on independence between fall 2018 and spring 2019, when details of Britain’s divorce terms with the bloc are clear.

“That change should not be imposed upon us”, she said.

The dispute over who has the right to decide Scotland’s future and when is set to rumble on, and that might suit both parties for now.

“Now’s the time for the Scottish Government to come together with the UK Government, work together to get the best possible deal for the UK and that will mean for Scotland as we leave the EU”.

The Scottish parliament had been due to vote on Sturgeon’s referendum demand last week, but the session was adjourned after Wednesday’s extremist attack in London.

Sturgeon was strongly criticised during the debate by lawmakers from the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat opposition parties who said most Scots were exhausted of the independence debate and did not wish to go through the argument again so soon.

UK Scottish Secretary David Mundell told BBC Scotland: “We won’t be entering into any negotiations at all until the Brexit process is complete”.

“It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like”, it said in a statement.

“It is not my intention to do so confrontationally, instead I only seek sensible discussion”, Sturgeon added.

“This is, first and foremost, about giving the people of Scotland a choice on this country’s future”.

Should that fail, Sturgeon promised to inform the parliament of next steps after its Easter break next month.

Sturgeon is trying to build momentum in the polls for independence after being defeated in 2014, a year when the Scottish economy was performing better and the price of North Sea oil was nearly twice what it is today.

Scott Murray, a 71-year-old music tutor, said the vote for Brexit had changed everything.