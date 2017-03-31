Ukraine says ex-lawmaker’s killing Russian “state terrorism”

“We believe that all the falsehoods that can already be heard about much-hyped Russian involvement are absurd”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying about the killing.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko blamed Russian Federation for what he said was a “cunning murder”, saying Voronenkov’s killing was an “act of state terrorism”, his spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko wrote on Facebook. Both men were scheduled to give testimony later in the day at Ukraine’s Military Prosecutor’s Office. The goal of the testimony was not immediately clear.

Former MP Denis Voronenkov was killed by an assailant who is now in hospital after being wounded by Voronenkov’s bodyguard during the incident, police said.

Footage following the exchange of gunfire showed the three men lying on the sidewalk.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow are at an all-time low after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in March 2014 and the subsequent outbreak of separatist fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region that has killed more than 10,000 people.

Denis Voronenkov and his bodyguard were attacked as they left the Premier Palace hotel in the centre of the city, reports said. The patch of the pavement by the door where he died had been washed of bloodstains.

Voronenkov, who had toed the Kremlin line while serving as Russian lawmaker but turned a Kremlin critic after his move to Ukraine last fall, was shot dead near the entrance to an upscale hotel in the center of Kiev.

Voronenkov, who fled to Ukraine a year ago, is the latest in a string of Russian critics of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government who were killed or injured in mysterious circumstances.

He was granted Ukrainian citizenship after renouncing his Russian status.

Voronenkov had denounced Russia’s annexation of Crimea and said he was cooperating with Ukrainian prosecutors’ treason case against former President Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian politician who fled Ukraine in 2014 after protests.

After his move to Ukraine, Russian investigators filed fraud charges against Voronenkov in connection with his business activities.

Voronenkov, who had reportedly told journalists he feared for his life, claimed he had to leave Russia because of persecution by Russian security agencies. A Moscow court earlier this month sanctioned his arrest in absentia.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Voronenkov had given “extremely important testimony” to military prosecutors.

Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst in Kyiv, said Voronenkov’s testimony was important to Ukraine because of his level of access in Russian Federation.

“He was a member of the parliamentary committee on national security” who had access to “state secrets”, said Fesenko.

Police were weighing the possibility that Voronenkov, a 45-year-old Kremlin critic, was targeted in a contract killing “considering the identity of the victim, his activities and how the crime was carried out”, Kryshchenko said.

In a February interview with Radio Free Europe, Voronenkov called Russia’s seizure of Crimea a “mistake” and “illegal” and said the couple left the country because of pressure from security services.