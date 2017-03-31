UN sexual harassment campaign makes male subway riders uncomfortable

The sign also provides sexual violence statistics.

The city’s campaign involves a redesigned seat on the Line 7 metro, with a catch.

These “men only seats” come equipped with nipples and a plastic penis in each seat. The sign continues to say the seat is uncomfortable, but it doesn’t compare with the sexual violence women suffer daily.

As the slide at the end of the video notes, ‘Nine out of 10 women in Mexico City have been victims of some form of sexual violence’.

The Mexico City Metro is startling riders with what is being called a ‘sexist, ‘ men’s only subway seat that features a molded plastic nude male torso – complete with a flaccid penis. The PSA shows men jumping up in surprise or squirming uncomfortably after sitting down on the seat. Some people look on confused or horrified, while others mess around and try to push their mates into the seat. Several mass transit systems around the world and in the United States, including Boston’s MBTA, New York’s subway, and Washington’s Metro, have undertaken public service campaigns in recent years to fight sexual harassment. Whether or not it needs a trigger warning, a visual like this on your morning commute may not exactly be the most comforting imagery for a person who’s experienced sexual assault, especially those who were victims on the metro. Last year, a woman was sexually assaulted on Washington’s Red Line during the morning rush hour, and Metro didn’t bother to call attention to the crime until nearly a month later.