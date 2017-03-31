Under Rahane, India will still be in very good hands, says Smith

“I think it’s really sad to hear such comments”.

“Look I am not sure he knows how to spell the word”, said Sutherland said on a radio chat with Australian channel Fiveaa. “If you’re limiting the boundaries, keeping the runs down and building the pressure that you need it makes a big difference”.

Waugh backed the out-of-form David Warner to come good and called on the selectors to back the XI that held on for a fighting draw in the third Test in Ranchi, saying the potency of opening bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins should provide plenty of firepower to skipper Steve Smith. I thought he did a pretty good job last week (in Ranchi) when he was out on the field in Virat’s absence. But that’s what they said in Pune as well and we did not quite get that.

Kohli is yet to fire a shot with the bat in the series, but the tourists remain rightly wary about his potential to produce a match-winning innings when it matters most.

“They’ve also reaped the benefit of having a few players go in there without the scars of previous tours”, he said of Smith’s side, who have had important contributions from new batsmen Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb. Renshaw will turn 21 during the Dharamsala Test but has outperformed most other batsmen in the series – only Smith and Cheteshwar Pujara from either side have faced more deliveries this series than Renshaw.

“I asked him a question about sleep, how he could help me”, Smith said.

“Ricky Ponting was a similar type of player; he’d roll his sleeves up, get stuck in, he’d go into bat pad if he needed to and led by example”.

“The physio wants to give it a bit more time until I can test myself, and probably will take a call on it later tonight or tomorrow before the game”. “I don’t see any other game or any other opposition differently”, Kohli said. He injured his shoulder in the 3rd Test, and will undergo a fitness test before the series-decider in Dharamsala.

On the physical toll of spending more than two complete days in the field in the last match, Hazlewood said, “You’re probably going to bowl that many overs in a Test match, it’s just the fact we did it in one go. That (2001) series was extraordinary and India came out on top but who knows what lies ahead”, reported PTI.

So he played really well there.

“Right now we’re in a good position”.

“India are a very tough side to play against, particularly here at home”. There’s a little bit more pressure on him. As I said earlier, I am not anxious about the end result or the match.