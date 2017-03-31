United Airlines: Customers ‘welcome’ to wear leggings

On Sunday, at least two girls wearing leggings were barred from boarding a United Airlines flight because they were not in compliance with a dress code for certain passengers. According to reports, two girls were not allowed to board the flight from Denver to Minneapolis, while another girl was forced to change before she could get on the plane.

The story broke out on social media, after Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, watched the incident unfold and live-tweeted it. She questioned United Airline’s decision to police women’s clothing.

United says such travelers can not wear certain articles of clothing including leggings, flip-flops, midriff shirts and ripped jeans as they are “representatives” of the airline. Pasadena High School in 2015 was considering adding leggings and yoga trousers to its list of banned wear, along with spaghetti straps and low-cut or tight tops.

The girl, who Watts said was about 10 or 11 years old, had a dress in her backpack to put over leggings and was eventually allowed onto the flight.

United Airlines has released an official statement addressing its recent dress code ban, while Delta, sassy rival airline, is busy trolling.

Teigen posted, “I have flown united before with literally no trousers on.

It singles out women for their clothing and sexualizes little girls”.

United’s statement Monday morning, however, emphasized that the leggings were not allowed for “pass riders“, who they say are considered representatives of United.

“These tickets have a stricter dress code than the normal contract of carriage“, Seaney told ABC News.

But that didn’t stop many from expressing their outrage on social media over what they called a sexist policy, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigan and Sarah Silverman. “About to go on tour all April and changing all my @united flights to other airlines”. It seems archaic, given the casual attire of modern air travel, but airlines believe that buddy pass users, like employees, are representing the airline. Just a top as a dress. “They wear yoga trousers all of the time when flying”.