There is nothing for anyone to win in this process and that goes for both sides – it is just about damage control.

“That decision was no rejection of the values we share as fellow Europeans”, the letter reads. I know they say [Brexit is] opening up everything.

Minutes later, 320-km away in the British Houses of Parliament, May stood up in a packed House of Commons to announce that Brexit had been triggered.

“This is an historic moment for which there can be no turning back“. If Britain crashed out of the European Union without a trade deal it would fall back onto World Trade Organization rules, meaning tariffs and other barriers to trade.

While May asserted in January that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, in her Brexit letter she adopted a more conciliatory tone and called for Britain and the European Union to “work hard” to avoid failure in the negotiations.

He told MPs: “We have been clear that we want a smooth and orderly exit, and the Great Repeal Bill is integral to that approach”.

Tusk, who seemed emotionally upset at the start of the Brexit talks, added, “Paradoxically, something positive can come from Brexit because the remaining 27 members are more determined and united than ever before”.

One commentator remarked: “If the result of the referendum was an quake, the triggering of article 50 was an aftershock”.

Scotland’s semiautonomous Parliament voted on Tuesday to seek another independence referendum.

The divisive decision to leave the European Union has given new impetus to the drive for Scottish independence, and undermined the foundations of Northern Ireland’s peace settlement.

Many Japanese financial institutions have their European headquarters in the City of London, and they worry about the possibility of not being able to use what is called the banking passport system unless Britain accepts certain rules, including those on free movement of workers.

It is a day of celebration for some and disappointment for others.

Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst with Eurasia Group, said in a briefing note that “an enormous lobbying operation will swing into action as different sectors try to defend their interests during the filtering process”.

“We already miss you“, he said.

Mr Tusk’s document said: “In these negotiations the Union will act as one“.

Former UK Independent Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted: “The impossible dream is happening”.

“There was a positive way of doing this…of saying exactly the same thing in a way that makes us sound like we’re all pointing in the same direction”, he said. History will show that Brexit is a tremendous mistake.

A child waves his hand through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag.

“There is a sense, certainly amongst the rural parts of the United Kingdom, that they feel London and the elites running the country are part of a globalist conspiracy”, said Christoph Meyer, a professor of European and worldwide politics at King’s College London. “There’s certainly going to be a dogged fight about that”, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said. “I like traveling to other countries And it will be a trouble now”. “The bank might shift about 5 percent of its staff over, but London is the hub, and where the talent is”, he told Xinhua.

“After all”, a visibly upset Tusk said, “most Europeans, including almost half the British voters, wish that we would stay together, not drift apart”.

The complex, hard agreement will cover everything from immigration to trade.

While Brexit is “sentimentally painful” for the Europeans, it would be “economically painful” for the British.

ING also added that the CETA EU-Canada free trade deal “was seven years in the making, but was nearly scuppered by the Wallonia regional government in Belgium”.

“We will be making up a new trade policy which will probably take us 20 years”, said Wolf, who is the associate editor of the London-based daily newspaper the Financial Times and also its chief economics commentator.