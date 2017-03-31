United Kingdom parliament attacker used ‘a number of aliases’

Hundreds of officers had made contact with thousands of witnesses, he said.

Police said there had been no prior intelligence about his intent to mount an attack. His birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao, while he also called himself Adrian Elms, according to police.

“Our investigation focuses on understand his motivation, his operation and his associates”, Rowley said.

Six people arrested after the attack on Westminster have been released, while four are still in custody, Scotland Yard says.

Rowley said police had thus far conducted a total of 15 searches across the country, and that five more were now underway.

In footage published by The Sun newspaper, Britain’s prime minister is seen walking towards her auto with five members of her detail around her before picking up the pace and darting left and right in a moment of uncertainty. Five people, including the attacker died, while at least 50 other people were injured.

Also Saturday, the family of slain police Constable Keith Palmer said they are grateful for the well wishes and support they’ve received, and thanked emergency responders who tried to save his life. He was named by Rowley as Leslie Rhodes, from Streatham in south London.

Arrests were made in London and Birmingham, while homes were also searched in Brighton and Carmarthenshire, in west Wales.

Giving details of the attacker’s background in Parliament today, May said the assailant was known to police and MI5 – the UK’s domestic intelligence agency.

United Kingdom police are combing through “massive amounts of computer data” and more than 2,500 items seized in searches across the country as they look for clues about why a British-born man became radicalized and launched a deadly attack on Parliament.

Police say Masood mowed down several people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday before going on to stab a police officer.

Police said his first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Birmingham at the same address was released with no further action.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian government has confirmed that Masood was in Saudi Arabia three times and taught English there.

Masood always wore a robe and a cap and had a long beard, the neighbors said.

Neighbors said heavily-armed officers stormed a second-floor flat in Hagley Road overnight. They were all arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts and quizzed by police trying to piece together how he came to carry out the attack.

Thousands of people gathered in central London Thursday night, just a few minutes from the scene of the attack at the British Parliament, for a vigil to commemorate the victims.