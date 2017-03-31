United Kingdom publishes bill to replace European Union laws

Hollande has joined forces with Angela Merkel by rejecting UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s request that Brexit talks can run parallel to negotiations over a future trade deal.

Our first priority will be to minimise the uncertainty caused by the decision of the United Kingdom for our citizens, businesses and member states, ” the statement said.

While British Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter focuses a lot on security, the draft resolution states ” … whatever the outcome of negotiations on the future of European-United Kingdom relationship, they can not involve any trade-off between internal and external security including defense cooperation, on the one hand, and the future economic relationship, on the other hand”, said May. EU Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday received a letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May, invoking Article 50 of the bloc’s key treaty, the formal start of exit negotiations.

“Only when this question is dealt with, can we, hopefully soon after, begin talking about our future relationship”, she said.

“We held the referendum and, of course, the result is not the result that I sought”, Cameron, who led the campaign to stay in and announced his resignation a day after the referendum, said.

“We will continue to play our part in ensuring that Europe remains strong and prosperous and able to lead in the world”, she writes in the Irish Times, a day after formally launching the process of the UK’s exit from the EU. But with nationalist, anti-EU parties on the rise across Europe, they can not afford to give London generous terms that might encourage other member states to break away.

This is what Prime Minister May told parliament after the letter was handed over.

Hammond was repeatedly pressed on what would happen if the two years of talks between Britain and the European Union foreseen by Article 50 went by and no deal was reached, but he refused to be drawn. The DUP’s Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, said: “We joined the European Union as a nation and we will leave together”.

Stressing that she hoped Britain and the European Union would remain close partners, Merkel told members of her conservative party that the prospect of Brexit made many people in Europe anxious about their own personal future.

This is the same Mrs May who said before the European Union referendum that it would be “inconceivable that a vote for Brexit would not have a negative impact on the north/south border”.

“We are at the beginning of a negotiation and we would expect people to take robust positions at the beginning”, he said. She also accepted that some of the consequences of the Brexit are inevitable such as losing influence over the rules that affect the European economy.