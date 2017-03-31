United: leggings welcome on our flights

Watts tweeted that the girls were ultimately allowed to board after putting dresses over their leggings.

Cue uproar: Who would say a preteen girl wearing leggings or yoga trousers wasn’t “properly clothed”?

“I’d like (United) to understand that leggings are part of a woman’s attire in modern day America”.

So far, it’s been a positive move for Delta, with responses celebrating the airliner and its services, specifically comparing it to United’s.

“United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage”, the company said in a tweet.

It’s unclear if both girls in question actually got on a flight.

A dress code row erupted after a passenger on another flight at Denver Airport in the United States witnessed the event unfold and shared it online. A link to the company’s travel policy was also included.

Longstanding policy requires those who enjoy the perks of airline employment, which include travel passes for family and guests, to present themselves in a way that represents the airline well. But the airline was standing by its policy for pass travelers because they are essentially representing the company, he said. One thing’s for sure – if they ever ban elephant trousers we’ll never fly again.

Then they realized the two teens were riding on passes and the passengers didn’t meet that dress code.

American Airlines has a dress code for employees who are flying as well as pass travelers.

For “regular customers”, the airline said in the statement, “leggings are welcome”.

The explanation hasn’t been as popular as the outrage.

3 girls inspected for wearing perfectly acceptable leggings. They continued with a post stating, “We remind all of our employees to review pass travel attire requirements before using their travel privileges”.

Also, there’s general agreement that we’ve all paid too much attention to this brouhaha already.

Activist Shannon Watts tweeted about the incident and said the issue took place on Sunday morning (March 26) on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis, according to the BBC.