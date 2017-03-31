United States agency moves to shake up government-subsidized telecom program

He said that even though he is committed to keeping broadband as part of the Lifeline program, he believes states and not the federal government should decide which companies can participate in the program.

The Lifeline program, which is separate from the Connect Home initiative, has been in existence for 32 years, and it provides low-income individuals with a $9.25 monthly supplement to subsidize communications services.

According to Pai, 3.5 million Americans received subsidized broadband service through the Lifeline program-a number he claims has increased more than 16 percent during his two months as chairman-from more than 259 different carriers. Current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pushed for some simple reform measures aimed at the program’s biggest problems, like reinstating the requirement that Lifeline subscribers pitch in for service and targeting Lifeline spending to those who don’t already have broadband. That order also required LifeLine providers to include broadband service by 2021, and set minimum speeds.

“But as we implement the Lifeline program – as with any program we administer – we must follow the law”, Pai’s statement read. Approval must be granted first, which was originally provided on a state-by-state basis. This will affect children and seniors in particular, who often need subsidized service to help them to get online-and it’s an urgent need.

Under the terms of the original scheme, households on low incomes received $9.25 per month towards a basic phone line, which a year ago was extended to cover broadband too. “Indeed, over 99.6 percent of Americans now participating in the broadband portion of the program receive service from one of those companies”.

“Eliminating the national designation procedure puts more ‘state cops on the beat, ‘” said Paul Kjellander, a commissioner on Idaho’s public utilities commission, “and strengthens both complementary state Lifeline programs and the quality of service provided to customers, as well as deters fraud and abuse of the program”. Some things will happen sooner than others.

Nicol Turner-Lee, a fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation, says these rules could have a huge impact on these providers. This change allowed companies to avoid getting approval from every state that they served.