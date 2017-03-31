UP government asks anti-Romeo squads not to use inhumane measures

DGP Ahmed further added that there should be no action on those sitting at coffee shops or in parks. Director General of Police Javed Ahmed has listed several dos and don’ts while carrying out the drive.

Ahmed also stressed that there should be no discrimination on basis of caste, creed and faith. “Treat all those who complain about this at station equally and not on the basis of their identity”, read the letter.

The observation came on a PIL moved by lawyer Gaurav Gupta against the anti-Romeo squad activated across the state after the formation of the BJP government.

“We dispose of the writ petition with a direction to the respondents (state government) to ensure that the law is abided by in terms as prescribed and in terms of the guidelines that have been framed (for working of the anti-Romeo squad)”, the court observed.

During the hearing, the court also summoned Manzil Saini, senior superintendent of police, Lucknow, and asked her under which provision of law the anti-Romeo squad had been constituted. Calling it preventive, and not moral, policing, the Lucknow bench of Justice AP Sahi and Justice Sanjai Harkauli on Thursday said there was nothing unlawful in forming such squads.

Anti-Romeo Squads set-up to prevent eve-teasing, questions the methods of the government, when two cops were allegedly harassing an innocent man and his niece in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, three policemen were suspended for detaining a young couple at a Ghaziabad park.

TV visuals have shown young men and couples being humiliated and are seen hiding their face as they were being taken to the police station.

Annoyed over such incidents, Yogi Adityanath had warned the senior officials that strict action would be taken if such cases are not contained.